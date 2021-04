An Orange County woman says she saved up for months to make upgrades to her home, and when she started on the first project, things didn’t go as planned. Cristina Abdala spent more than $2,000 on flooring, and when it arrived, it wasn’t what she ordered and the store owner won’t take it back.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 5, 2021.