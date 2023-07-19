Crews are battling a wildfire that erupted in Jurupa Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The Oak Fire was first reported in the 7100 block of Sierra Avenue around 2:02 p.m. according to the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

The flames quickly charred 35 acres of light, “flashy” fuels. Around 4:30 p.m., crews were able to stop all forward spread of the blaze.

An evacuation order was issued for the area near Alder Avenue and south of Jurupa Avenue on the San Bernardino County side.

The fast-moving “Oak Fire” erupted in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County on July 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 video showed flames and heavy smoke in a hillside area between the 60 and the 10 freeways.

Multiple air tankers and helicopters are dropping water and fire retardant on the flames along with ground crews working to contain the spread.

An evacuation warning has been issued for all areas northwest of Armstrong Road, northeast of Sierra Avenue and south of Jurupa Avenue between Sierra Avenue and Alder Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Multiple crews are on the scene including the San Bernardino County Fire Department, CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department.

Over the past two weeks, Riverside County has seen several large wildfires break out including the Rabbit Fire, Reche Fire, Highland Fire and more.

As high temps and dry conditions create dangerous conditions for fire ignition, officials are asking the public to refrain from igniting fireworks or burning anything in open air.