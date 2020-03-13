OC archdiocese musician arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with underage girl

Michael Medeiros is seen in a booking photo released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on March 13, 2020.

A musician who worked for the Archdiocese of Orange County has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a girl under the age of 14, officials said Friday.

Michael Medeiros is seen in a booking photo released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on March 13, 2020.

Michael Medeiros, 34, of Lake Forest, was fired in February after the church was notified about the allegations with the underage girl which date back to 2018, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Medeiros is suspected of two counts of felony child molestation.

The victim was a girl he knew, authorities said.

Medeiros worked full-time as a musician since 2006 at the Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano, Holy Trinity Catholic Church Ladera Ranch, San Francisco Solano Catholic Church Rancho Santa Margarita and Kid Row Rehearsals in Los Angeles, according to officials.

Medeiros also gave private music lessons and attended ministry retreats for Santa Margarita Catholic High School and Junipero Serra High School in San Juan Capistrano.

Sheriff’s officials said Medeiros has had continued access and contact with children over the past 14 years.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 714-647-7419.