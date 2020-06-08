Ocean access partially blocked in Laguna Beach after 600-gallon sewage spill

Breaking News
Beachgoers are seen at Laguna Beach in an undated photo. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A stretch of Orange County coastline was closed to swimming, surfing and other aquatic activities Monday after about 600 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the ocean.

The closure is in place from Sleepy Hollow Lane to Cleo Street in Laguna Beach, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The ocean will be off-limits along that stretch until the water quality returns to an acceptable standard, health officials said.

Officials attributed the sewage spill to the failure of a pump on private property.

