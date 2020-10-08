Ocean Spray gifts TikTok star a new truck and lots of juice after viral skateboarding video

Nathan Apodaca salutes the camera with his skateboard on the back of his new truck.(Ocean Spray / Jonesworks )

Turns out happy endings exist after all in 2020.

On Tuesday, Nathan Apodaca — also known as TikTok user @420doggface208 — received a new “cranberry red” truck from Ocean Spray, whose juice was featured prominently in one of Apodaca’s videos that went viral last month.

Posted on Sept. 25, the clip featured Apodaca skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.”

By Friday, sales of the song had tripled and its streams had doubled, according to figures from Alpha Data. The original TikTok has since garnered 26.2 million views (and counting) and inspired Mick Fleetwood himself to re-create the video.

