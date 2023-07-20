The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water use warning for multiple beaches as temperatures continue to rise through the end of the week.

The warnings advise individuals who visit the following beaches in L.A. County to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Within 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps at Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach in Malibu

Within 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek at Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Within 100 yards up and down the coast from lifeguard tower #3 at Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms at Malibu Lagoon State Beach at Surfrider Beach

The entire swim area at Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey

100 yards up and down the coast from the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Elsewhere, Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro has had its ocean water use warning lifted, after recent sample results indicated that the water quality met State standards.