The ocean water quality rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches has been extended until May 7 at 8:30 a.m., county public health officials announced on Thursday.

Before the extension, the advisory would have ended on Thursday at noon.

Dr. Muntu Davis, the L.A. County health officer, is urging residents planning to head to a county beach to stay out of the water “since “bacteria, chemicals and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas” could have contaminated ocean waters due to recent rainfall.

A late-season storm began moving across has descended upon Southern California early Thursday morning, bringing rain and snowfall to some areas.

Residents in the area should expect to see cloudy and damp conditions along with gusty winds throughout the week before temperatures increase, leading into the next work week.

This weather comes after multiple storms battered Southern California during the winter season.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or by visiting the L.A. County Public Health website.