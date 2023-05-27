A crash involving an Orange County Transportation Authority bus and a Black Lexus sedan injured 5 people in Anaheim Friday night.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. outside the Disneyland theme park, near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Disney Way.

Initial reports indicate the driver of the Lexus was making a right turn from a left turn lane when they slammed into an OCTA bus carrying several passengers.

The bus driver says he was driving at about 10-15 miles an hour before having to slam on the brakes, which caused an elderly passenger to fall on the bus floor.

A two-vehicle crash involving an Orange County Transportation Authority, OCTA, bus and a Black Lexus sedan left 3 people injured in Anaheim. (Source: Onscene TV)

Video from the crash scene show minor damage to the right passenger side of the Lexus and the front left bumper of the OCTA bus. (Source: Onscene TV)

A photojournalist with OnScene.TV initially observed 5 people being transported by ambulance. However, Anaheim Police could only confirm 3 people sustained minor injuries.

It was unknown if the driver of the sedan would face charges.