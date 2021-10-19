October rain storms could dampen wildfire risk in parts of California

After suffering through a devastating summer of wildfires, Californians may catch a break this month as a series of expected storms could effectively end the fire season in the northern and central parts of the state, experts say.

Although it’s not yet clear exactly how much precipitation will fall, weather models are showing a fairly high likelihood that a series of wet storms could drop multiple feet of snow at higher elevations up north through Halloween. Southern California, however, will see far less rainfall, and therefore remain at risk for wildfires.

For much of the state, though, the forecast for late October precipitation “is actually still relatively good news compared to recent years when the fire season statewide lasted well past October, November, December and even the middle of winter last year,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.

The forecast comes as residents continue to reel from wildfires that have burned more than 2.5 million acres and leveled entire towns. Fueled by heat, drought and the effects of climate change, the fires have been notable for their extreme behavior.

