A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly caused a crash while he was off duty in South Gate, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring the boy’s teen sister.

Ricardo Castro, 28, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on at least one felony charge, jail records show.

Bail set at more than $2 million.

Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez and his sister, Alexa, were in a car on San Juan Avenue near the intersection with Firestone Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 3, 2021, when Castro’s pickup truck t-boned their vehicle, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

Isaiah died at a local hospital shortly after the crash, while Alexa and three adults were injured, according to the South Gate Police Department.

The department said speed was believed to be a factor.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon when South Gate Police Chief Darren Arakawa and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón hold a press conference to announce the charges.

Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.