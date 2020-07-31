Ex-Irvine police officer pleads no contest to beating man at girlfriend’s Torrance home

A former Irvine police officer pleaded no contest Friday to assaulting his girlfriend’s male friend two years ago in Torrance, officials said.

Paul George Gebert, 34, entered the plea for one felony count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. In March 2019, he had pled not guilty.

Gebert was sentenced Friday to three years of formal probation, 30 days of Caltrans work and six months of anger management counseling, according to the DA’s Office.

Gebert went to his girlfriend’s home in Torrance on July 8, 2018, and saw a man on the couch. He is accused of beating the man, who was a friend of his girlfriend, and inflicting serious injuries on him, officials said.

At the time of the assault, Gebert was off duty but employed as an officer with the Irvine Police Department.