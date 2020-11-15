Off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s deputy shot while driving in East L.A.; search for gunman underway

Investigators are searching for a man who shot and wounded an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning, officials said.

The deputy was driving in the 800 block of North Hazard Avenue about 2:25 a.m. when a man approached and fired at him as he was seated in the driver’s seat, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

In response, the deputy returned fire, but it’s unclear whether he struck the man who fled the scene on foot, officials said.

The deputy suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremity that wasn’t life-threatening, officials said.

There were two other passengers in the deputy’s vehicle and they were not hurt in the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Department described the shooter as a Hispanic man, approximately 20 years old and last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black shorts.

The injured deputy was not in a department patrol car and was not wearing his uniform at the time of the shooting, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Michelle Sanchez.

Investigators were canvassing the area Sunday for any witnesses or surveillance video that may have captured the attack.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.