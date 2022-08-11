Several LAPD vehicles responded to a crash involving an off-duty officer in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2022. (KTLA)

An off-duty motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon, officials said.

It is unclear what time the crash occurred, but the area of Wall Street from Winston to Fourth streets in downtown L.A. remained blocked off at 4:45 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle was detained a short distance from the crash, police said on Twitter without elaborating.

The officer was treated for injuries and “ is expected to make a full recovery.”

No further details about the incident have been released.

Several LAPD vehicles converged at the scene amid the investigation, the aerial video showed.