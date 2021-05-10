Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in Inglewood on suspicion of kidnapping, assault

An LAPD patrol vehicle is seen in May 2017. (KTLA)

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was arrested Friday in Inglewood on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon, the Inglewood Police Department confirmed Monday.

Nicolas QuintanillaBorja, 29, was arrested after Inglewood officers responded to a radio call about a family disturbance in the 3500 block of West 116th Street about 5:47 a.m. Friday and interviewed victims and witnesses at the scene, Inglewood police said.

They said QuintanillaBorja had identified himself as an off-duty officer from the LAPD’s 77th Division prior to being arrested.

The Inglewood department did not provide any more specifics about the incident. QuintanillaBorja could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear Monday whether he had an attorney.

