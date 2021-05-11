Off-duty LAPD officer charged after allegedly threatening to kill his cousin, another man in Inglewood

An LAPD patrol vehicle is seen in May 2017. (KTLA)

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged in connection with threatening to kill his cousin and another man in Inglewood last week, officials announced Tuesday.

Nicolas Enmanuel Quintanilla-Borja, 29, pleaded not guilty to one count each of false imprisonment by violence and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and two counts of making criminal threats.

He also faces special allegations of using a firearm during the incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on May 7, when Quintanilla-Borja returned to his home in the 3500 block of West 116th Street, the Los Angeles Times reported. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill his 37-year-old cousin who barricaded himself inside a room.

He then allegedly went outside and made similar threats to a 64-year-old man who also lived on the property, officials said. Quintanilla-Borja allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the older man who was able to get away and call 911.

Quintanilla-Borja identified himself as an LAPD officer from the 77th Division before he was arrested, Inglewood police told the Times.

It is unclear what led to the ordeal.

The LAPD told the Times that Quintanilla-Borja’s police powers have been revoked, but that he was still employed by the agency.

He was being held on $2-million bail, the newspaper reported.

The case is being investigated by the Inglewood Police Department. Quintanilla-Borja is scheduled to return to court June 15 for a preliminary hearing setting.

“Wearing a badge does not give an officer the right to break laws,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said. “Police officers will be held accountable for their actions just like anyone else.”