An off-duty LAPD officer died early Saturday morning after appearing to have crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the 210 Freeway in Glendora.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound span of the 210 Freeway near Grand Avenue. Preliminary reports suggest that the semi-truck had broken down in the middle of the freeway and the off-duty officer’s car crashed into it.

“Upon arriving on scene, CHP personnel determined that it was a major injury collision,” said CHP Sergeant Joel Holly. “At this point, the initial cause for the collision is still under investigation, however it appears that a rear end was involved.”

The officer’s identity and which division they worked in have not been released. The truck driver was not injured.

Part of the 210 Freeway remained closed through 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

