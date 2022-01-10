Off-duty LAPD officer shot in South L.A., rushed to hospital in unknown condition

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was allegedly shot in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. on the 8700 block of Beach Street in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which dispatched deputies to the scene.

According to sheriff’s officials, the off-duty officer was shot during an attempted robbery.

Deputies transported the victim to St. Francis Medical Center in unknown condition. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

Officers blocked off the intersection of Beach Street and Firestone, and it was unclear when the area would reopen again.

Police were searching for a vehicle that had fled the scene, but descriptions of the suspect(s) and the vehicle were not immediately available.