Off-duty LASD deputy dies at his Santa Clarita home

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy died Friday night at his home in Santa Clarita, officials reported.

Deputy Soo H. Kim was assigned to the LASD’s West Hollywood area, but he was at his home when he died, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The details and case of Kim’s death were unknown.

Law enforcement officers from LASD and the California Highway Patrol stood on the Valencia Boulevard overpass at Interstate 5 and saluted as a procession of patrol cars escorted Kim’s body to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.