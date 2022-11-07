An investigation was underway Monday after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Sylmar late Sunday night.

The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard.

It was unclear exactly where the shooting took place but video showed crime scene tape marking off an area around the gas pumps at the Sylmar Gas station.

The off-duty deputy was apparently not injured in the incident, a sheriff’s department spokesperson confirmed.

Two people self-transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cervantes said. They were not struck by gunfire, according to Cervantes.

Video did show police taking pictures of a white Tesla in the parking lot of the Olive View Medical Center about two miles away from the gas station.

No details about what prompted the shooting were available.