An off-duty officer was injured in a shooting in the Lennox area Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred about 10:10 a.m. along the 10900 block of Osage Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer suffered injuries that were not life threatening and was taken to a hospital. No further information about his or her injuries have been released. The officer is a member of the Inglewood police force, the Associated Press reported.

Homicide detectives from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and authorities had no information about the possible shooter.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police response at the scene, which is at the border with Inglewood and Westchester.