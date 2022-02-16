Off-duty reserve LASD deputy assaulted by transient in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Department

An off-duty reserve deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was punched in the face by a transient on Wednesday morning, according to a watch commander for the department.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was sitting on a bench at Cedar Avenue and West Lancaster Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m. when he was assaulted, resulting in injuries to his face, including possible fractures, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez.

The attacker, identified by the Sheriff’s Department as Sean Howerton, was taken into custody, after which he spat at deputies, Marquez said.

Howerton will face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elderly abuse, according to Marquez.

The victim, who was off-duty as a sheriff’s deputy but was on-duty as a public safety officer for the city of Lancaster, was taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing medical testing, Marquez said.

Howerton has been arrested multiple times before, mostly for misdemeanors, though one felony charge resulted in his transfer to Wasco State Prison last year, jail records show. Jail records also showed that Howerton is 35 years old, though Marquez said Howerton is 36.

No information was available as to Howerton’s next court date.