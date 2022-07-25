Law enforcement officers stand near the scene where an off-duty LASD deputy was shot Monday evening, July 25, 2022 (KTLA)

An off-duty law enforcement officer was transported to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot in Harbor City.

The shooting happened around 7:05 p.m. on the 23300 block of Dorset Place.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the unnamed law enforcement officer is a sheriff’s deputy who was not working at the time of the shooting.

At this time, the deputy’s current condition is unclear.

One person was detained as part of the investigation.

Check back for details on this developing story.