Carlos Montes, 30, in a October 2022 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

An inmate who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles has been apprehended by authorities, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., investigators located and arrested 30-year-old Carlos Montes at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles.

Montes was reported as a walkaway from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday after his monitoring device indicated he had left the facility.

The community reentry program allows eligible offenders in state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center, where the program links them to a “range of community-based rehabilitative services” in hopes of helping them transition from custody to the community.

Montes had been at the Reentry Program since February 2022 to serve the end of a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading police.

He is now likely to face new charges related to his escape.

CDCR officials say 99% of all offenders who have walked away from other programs or facilities have been apprehended since 1979.