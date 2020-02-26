Officer among 2 hospitalized when altercation led to police shooting in Garden Grove

An officer and a man were hospitalized following an altercation in Garden Grove that resulted in a police shooting Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. as officers came upon a traffic collision in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard, the Garden Grove Police Department stated in a news release.

An altercation erupted between a man involved in the crash and an officer.

It was unclear what prompted the dispute but at some point, an officer opened fire, the news release stated.

It was unclear if the suspect was struck by the gunfire, but he was taken to a local hospital.

The officer was also hospitalized with injuries, according to the news release.

Their conditions were not released.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is assisting the Police Department in the investigation.