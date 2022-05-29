A Los Angeles Police Department officer died Sunday, three days after he was injured in an accident during training.

Officer Houston Tipping, a bike instructor, was grappling with another officer in a training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy when he fell and “suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury,” the LAPD said in a press release.

Despite the efforts of other officers, the Los Angeles Fire Department and medical professionals at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, Tipping died on Sunday, the department said.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, and his girlfriend, Britney.

“True to his character of unending service, Officer Tipping is an organ donor. Over the next few days, his selflessness will save other lives,” the release added.

Police plan to investigate the accident to “identify if any additional measures can be taken to ensure such a tragedy is avoided in the future,” they said.

“A bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him. Grief, sorrow and sadness. May God Welcome him home & comfort his family, friends & partners,” Chief Michel Moore wrote on Twitter.