A Los Angeles Police Officer was injured and a fire hydrant was sheared after a driver led officers on a brief pursuit in Sun Valley.

The short pursuit started around 5:20 p.m. and came to a stop near the intersection of Hollywood Way and Covello Street, several blocks north of the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Video from Sky5 showed water spewing into the air from a sheared hydrant, which appeared to have been knocked off by a black pickup truck that also crashed into a parked vehicle.

A worker attempts to stop the flow of water from a sheared fire hydrant in Sun Valley on Oct. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Workers were seen trying to shut off the water feeding to the hydrant.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that one officer was injured, although the severity of the injuries was not specified. Ambulances were called to the scene, but no patients were transported, police confirmed.

Officers could be seen searching the neighborhood, apparently looking for the driver of the truck.

A person believed connected to a pursuit in Sun Valley is seen being taken into custody by police on Oct. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Aerial footage showed a man lying face down in a yard with his hands spread as several police officers stood over him. He was taken into custody and it is believed he was connected with the pursuit.

Additional details are limited at this time.