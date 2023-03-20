A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured while trying to apprehend a man who allegedly stole a Long Beach Fire Department ambulance early Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m., when the Fire Department said they were tracking one of their vehicles that had been stolen from Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in San Pedro.

LAPD officers located the ambulance on the 600 block of 18th Street in San Pedro and officers tried to talk to the suspect, who was wearing a firefighter jacket.

The suspect tired to get back into the ambulance and a scuffle broke out between the suspect and an officer, police said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody, but the officer suffered a minor hand injury.

The suspect had the keys to the ambulance, though it is unclear how he got them, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, video from the scene showed.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.