A man who attacked someone with a machete was shot and killed by police officers at the popular Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the patio of the sprawling restaurant, bar and live music venue located at 23527 Calabasas Road in the historic Old Town area.

The man was later identified as Benjamin Pritchard, 35, by the medical examiner’s office.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department first responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon outside a McDonald’s on Mulholland Drive and Avenue San Luis, a few blocks away in Woodland Hills.

Witnesses said officers chased the suspect on foot to the Sagebrush where they swarmed the cantina while telling patrons to shelter in place.

“I was in my truck and all of a sudden I see LAPD police cars come in and they said through their loudspeaker, ‘Everybody get inside, lock your doors!’” said Larry Rifkin, an eyewitness.

The suspect had apparently dropped the machete outside the McDonald’s but, according to police, was still carrying a knife in one hand and a bottle in the other.

“As the suspect entered the parking lot area of the restaurant, [officers] deployed a taser at the suspect,” LAPD said. “The taser appears to have been ineffective.”

Officers deployed a second taser, which also didn’t work.

“The suspect then continued into the patio area of the restaurant, at one point turning and facing the officers still armed with the knife. Shortly thereafter, an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred,” police said.

The suspect, identified only as a white male in his 50s, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the machete attack victim did not sustain serious injuries. Sky5 video showed a large machete lying on the ground outside the McDonald’s.

No officers were injured.

Streets near Calabasas Road and Valley Circle Boulevard were impacted throughout the night and early morning Thursday.