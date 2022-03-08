H.B. Officer killed in helicopter crash being honored with procession, memorial service Tuesday

A procession and memorial service will be held Tuesday for Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella, who was killed in a helicopter crash while responding to a priority call last month.

The procession beban at the Huntington Beach Police Department shortly after 7:30 a.m. and was scheduled to end at the Honda Center at about 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are urged to plan for possible traffic impacts along the 405, 55, 5 and 57 freeways.

The procession will also travel along the following streets in Huntington Beach:

Goldenwest Street, between Yorktown Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway

Pacific Coast Highway, between Goldenwest Street and Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue, between Pacific Coast Highway and Talbert Avenue

Talbert Avenue, between Magnolia Avenue and Brookhurst Street

The memorial service will be held at the Honda Center, located at 2695 East Katella Avenue in Anaheim at 10 a.m.

A livestream of the event can be watched on the city of Huntington Beach’s YouTube channel.

Vella, 44, was killed on Feb. 19 when the helicopter he was riding in crashed into the waters off Newport Beach.

A second officer was pulled form the helicopter and has since been discharged from a local hospital.

Vella was an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, 14 of those with the Huntington Beach Police Department.

He was remembered as a “selfless and driven police officer and man,” in a news release from the Police Department.

Vella leaves behind his wife and teenage daughter.

A donation site has been set up to help alleviate the financial strain on Vella’s family.