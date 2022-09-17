An early-morning shooting in Pasadena left a man in critical condition on Saturday, and police are looking for the shooter whose vehicle was spotted by an officer who happened to be at the scene.

An officer was investigating an unrelated crime at Villa Parke, 363 E. Villa St., at 1:23 a.m. when he heard “several gunshots” from another area of the park, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Looking toward the sound of the shots, the officer spotted a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the area, as well as a man down.

The officer assisted the wounded man before the Pasadena Fire Department took him to a local hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the shooter or shooters, as well as a motive for the shooting, is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.