Officer struck by DUI driver while posted at barricade perimeter in South Los Angeles

A police officer was struck by a DUI driver Monday, while posted at a barricade perimeter in South Los Angeles, officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the area of West 93rd Street and South Broadway, where a man with a gun was barricaded, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Mike Lopez told KTLA.

A SWAT team was at the scene and the barricade suspect was eventually taken into custody.

At some point, an officer who was inside his car posted at the barricade perimeter was struck by a DUI driver.

The officer was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.

The DUI driver was taken into custody, Lopez said.

No further information was available.