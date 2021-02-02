Officer struck by gate, critically injured after man steals vehicle from Signal Hill dealership: Long Beach PD

The 2800 block of Cherry Avenue in Signal Hill is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A Signal Hill police officer was struck by a gate and critically injured after a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a car dealership Tuesday morning, officials said

Long Beach police officers were called to the dealership in the 2800 block of Cherry Avenue to assist Signal Hill police about 7 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated the man had gotten to the business on foot, scaled a fence to enter a secured area, where he gained access to a vehicle, Long Beach police said in a news release.

The man fled from arriving officers while driving recklessly and crashing into several objects and another unoccupied vehicle on the property.

At one point, he rammed through a gate that then struck the officer, critically injuring him, police said.

The driver then fled west on 28th Street toward Cherry Avenue.

About 8:25 a.m., Long Beach police officers responded to the 6700 block of Gaviota Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash and the driver running from the scene. The officers found the vehicle, which matched the registration information of the one stolen from the lot.

Then, about a half-hour later, a person matching the burglar’s description was spotted in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Orange Avenue. The man was being interviewed by police, but has not been arrested.

The unidentified officer was taken to a hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. He was only described as being a 4-year veteran of the department.

No further details have been released. Anyone with additional information can Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives Adrian Garcia or Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).