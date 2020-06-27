Officer struck in San Pedro hit-and-run; driver sought

A police officer was struck by a vehicle in San Pedro Friday evening, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an officer down around 8:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Gaffey Street, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

The officer was struck by a black Chevrolet Camaro, and the driver fled the scene after the incident, according to Im.

The officer was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The vehicle that struck him was then found nearby and impounded, officials said. Information on whether the driver was taken into custody or not was not immediately available.

Police took a report for an assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, officials said.

More than a dozen police and fire officials were at the scene.

No further details were available.