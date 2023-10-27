A police officer opened fire on a fleeing man after a football game at a South Gate high school Thursday night.

At about 9:45 p.m., a Los Angeles School Police Department officer spotted a man with a weapon near Legacy High School and gave chase, authorities said.

The man tried to drive away in a white SUV but crashed into another vehicle, footage from the scene shows.

The officer’s foot was injured in the incident, but another officer opened fire on the SUV, wounding the subject of the pursuit. A second officer was also hurt, police said.

Both officers suffered minor injuries, while the suspect sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While the school was put on lockdown, no students, teachers or parents were hurt.