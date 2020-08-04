Officer, suspect shot during gunfire exchange in Culver City

Police and firefighters respond to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Culver City on Aug. 3, 2020. (KTLA)

A Culver City officer and a suspect were injured during a police shooting Monday afternoon, officials said.

About 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the scene along the 8800 block of Washington Boulevard to assist Culver City police with the investigation.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but the police officer was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

The suspect involved was also injured and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details about the incident have been released.

The scene appeared to be on the rooftop of a large complex in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Firefighters could be seen hovering over an apparent gunshot victim while police officers inspected a car in the area.

On the ground level, several fire and police vehicles surrounded the area, aerial video showed.