Officers fatally shoot Azusa man who charged toward them with knife: Sheriff’s Department

Officers shot and killed a man who charged towards them with a knife while they were responding to a domestic dispute in Azusa Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officers from the Azusa Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Sierra Madre Avenue before 12:50 p.m. and found a man with a large kitchen knife in his hand, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The agency is assisting local police with the investigation.

The officers told the man to put the knife down multiple times as he repeatedly walked in and out of his home “looking frustrated and irritated,” officials said.

“The suspect then rushed towards officers and officers deployed less lethal munitions which were ineffective,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “The suspect then again charged towards officers with the knife and an officer involved shooting occurred.”

It’s unclear how many officers opened fire.

After the man was struck, officers worked to render aid to him, the agency said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the man’s name or age and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.