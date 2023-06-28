A man who allegedly shot in the direction of officers was killed when police returned fire in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Western and Florence avenues.

Video showed a heavy police presence following the shooting that left an unidentified 25-year-old man dead.

Investigators say that officers were conducting a traffic stop when a man on foot approached and opened fire in their direction.

A man who allegedly shot in the direction of officers was killed when police returned fire on June 28, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

At least one officer returned fire, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear why the man started shooting at officers.

No details were released on the nature of the traffic stop.

Several people were detained following the incident but it was unknown if they were witnesses or if any arrests were made.

No officers were injured in the incident.