The Pasadena Police Department provided this photo of fentanyl pills seized on Sept. 24, 2022.

The Pasadena Police Department announced an enormous drug bust on Saturday resulted in the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills and 2 kilograms of cocaine, as well as an unserialized firearm.

That haul brings the total amount confiscated by the department this year, “in collaboration with local and federal agencies,” up to about 708,500 fentanyl pills and 31.5 kilograms of cocaine, police said in a press release.

“The Pasadena Police Department urges community members to call 911 immediately if they encounter fentanyl in any form,” officials added.

The Pasadena Police Department provided this photo of drugs and a gun seized on Sept. 24, 2022.

The unserialized firearm, often called a ghost gun, is illegal to possess, as the lack of a serial number makes tracing it impossible.

The 328,000 fentanyl pills are multicolored, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies have dubbed “rainbow fentanyl.”

Law enforcement agencies claim the candy-colored pills are designed to hook children and young people, though that assertion has been disputed by experts.