Officers fire shots amid standoff with armed woman on island at MacArthur Park Lake: LAPD

A woman is seen on an island in MacArthur Park Lake after Los Angeles police fired shots on April 2, 2021. (KTLA)

Officers were engaged in a standoff with a woman who apparently swam to an island in MacArthur Park Lake Friday afternoon, video from Sky5 showed.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported its officers fired shots in the area of the park, at Sixth and Alvarado streets just before 3:45 p.m.

The woman did not appear to be injured as she walked around the island, fiddling with items in a bag and at times dipping her legs into the water, the aerial video showed.

Shortly before 5 p.m., she got in the water and began swimming around the lake and floating on her back.

Police officers were stationed on either side of the lake with guns drawn, monitoring the woman.

It was unclear what she was suspected of, or how or where police first made contact with her.

Officials were unsure how the woman ended up in the lake, but “details are to come,” said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the department.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Today around 3p.m., Officers received a radio call of a female armed with a handgun at MacArthur Park. Officers made contact with the female armed with a handgun & an officer involved shooting occurred. Female suspect is at scene & we have resources responding. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 3, 2021

Los Angeles police officers monitor a woman on an island in MacArthur Park Lake on April 2, 2021. (KTLA)