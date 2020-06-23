Several in custody after pursuit suspect crashes into another vehicle during chase through San Gabriel Valley

A pursuit suspect was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a Monday night chase through the San Gabriel Valley, video from Sky5 showed.

The chase came to an end when the white sedan plowed into another vehicle at an intersection in San Dimas and the driver ditched the car, running to a nearby shopping complex in the area of Arrow Highway.

Officers caught up with the driver on foot and detained him shortly after.

Several people also ran from the car after it crashed, and at least two were seen being taken into custody.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

It’s unclear what prompted the pursuit and no further details were immediately available.

