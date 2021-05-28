Driver in custody after pursuit of hit-and-run suspect ends in Chino area

California Highway Patrol officers took a driver into custody after a pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect ended in the Chino area Friday afternoon.

The chase began after a white SUV collided with another vehicle on the 60 Freeway in Los Angeles County then fled the scene, according to CHP.

Around 2:30 p.m., the driver pulled into a residential street in the area of Avocado Avenue and Fillmore Street, where the SUV came to a stop.

Officers pulled up behind the vehicle and emerged guns drawn, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

A few minutes later, the driver came out of the vehicle and was detained as officers searched the suspect’s vehicle for any other occupants, finding no one else.

Officials provided no further information on the collision reported on the 60 Freeway and no additional details were immediately available.