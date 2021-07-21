Driver detained after stolen van pursuit on EB 210 Fwy in Pasadena area

A slow-speed pursuit of a stolen utility van ended after the driver collided with roadside signs on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area Wednesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers began chasing the white van around 3 p.m., after the stolen vehicle pursuit was handed over to them by Torrance police, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.

The chase had been in South Los Angeles before the driver got onto the northbound 110 Freeway. Sky5 arrived above the chase around 3:30 p.m. as it was headed through Lincoln Heights.

The stolen van involved appeared to belong to a business.

After exiting the freeway in the Pasadena area shortly before 3:45 p.m., the driver was seen with both hands out the window as the van continued forward through city streets. At least three law enforcement vehicles were following close behind.

The van appeared to be moving at only about 10 mph as it headed down Arroyo Parkway.

Pasadena police joined the pursuit shortly before 4 p.m. and made contact with the vehicle in a PIT maneuver, but the van continued.

It then merged onto the eastbound 210 Freeway and began driving on the right shoulder. CHP vehicles were seen creating a traffic break on the freeway behind the pursuit to keep other motorists at a safe distance.

With the van still traveling around 10 mph, the pursuit was expected to impact traffic in the area.

Just after 4 p.m., as it continued veering toward the shoulder, the van ran into two roadside signs, knocking them over, and came to rest against a divider.

The driver got out and laid prone down on the ground, and authorities quickly detained him.

No further details were immediately available.