Driver in custody after pursuit ends in Santa Monica Mountains

A driver was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver was wanted in connection with a possibly stolen vehicle.

When Sky5 arrived at the scene around 10:25 a.m., the driver in the dark grey sedan was seen stopped at the bottom of a home’s driveway, in a face-off with a police cruiser.

Meanwhile, LAPD officers were seen making their way up the scene on foot, guns drawn.

Around 10:30 a.m., the driver emerged from the vehicle with his arms up and was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available, including on the driver’s identity.

