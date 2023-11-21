Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured in a crash on the northbound 57 Freeway in Fullerton as a pursuit was taking place early Tuesday morning.

The officers were in their SUV patrol vehicle searching for evidence when they were apparently rear-ended by a sedan.

A woman driving the sedan was also injured in the crash and hospitalized in unknown condition.

Two officers were injured in a crash in Fullerton on Nov. 21, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Witnesses said one officer was bleeding from the head and another was unconscious after the crash. Video showed an ambulance leaving the scene.

The officers were taken to UCI Medical Center.

Police have not confirmed the extent of the officers’ injuries.

The pursuit began shortly before midnight, taking place over several side streets and multiple freeways, including the 5, 57, 605 and 105.

The driver eventually pulled into a motel parking lot on Atlantic Boulevard in Lynwood, where he surrendered and was taken into custody around 2 a.m.

It was unclear what initiated the pursuit and no further details about the crash involving the officers were released.

All lanes were closed on the northbound 57 Freeway as a result of the incident.

Officials reopened the carpool lane around 5:30 a.m. but the rest of the northbound side remained closed.