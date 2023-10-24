A hit-and-run call in South L.A. led to authorities to open a shooting investigation early Tuesday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department officials, the initial call of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian came in just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of 84th Street and Western Avenue in Manchester Square.

When Los Angeles City Fire Department first responders arrived on scene, they called for LAPD units upon discovering a victim with a gunshot wound, preliminary information from police indicates.

The call was then changed to a shooting investigation, LAPD said.

Police responding to a hit-and-run call quickly shifted their focus to a shooting investigation. (KTLA)

Officers remained on scene as of 6 a.m. Tuesday conducting an investigation.

No suspect description has been released by authorities.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.