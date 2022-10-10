Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were left waiting inside their patrol vehicle after running into a downed power line in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night.

The incident occurred as the officers were responding to a traffic collision around 11:30 p.m. in the 16400 block of Nordhoff Street.

A driver had slammed into a parked vehicle, sheared a fire hydrant and damaged a power pole.

Firefighters at the scene had to watch out for a downed power line that was hanging from the damaged pole.

A Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle arrived at the scene and the downed power line became wrapped around the light of the SUV.

The officers were told to stay inside the vehicle until Los Angeles Department of Water and Power workers could come and shut off power to the area.

A crew member was able to remove the power line off of the patrol vehicle once the power had been cut.

The officers were able to drive away with no injuries.

The driver of the initial vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of that crash was under investigation.