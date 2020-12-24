Auto theft suspect surrenders in Compton after leading officers on lengthy pursuit

Officers arrested an auto theft suspect in Compton after he led them on a lengthy pursuit that began in the Commerce area and ventured into Orange County, spanning multiple freeways on Thursday morning.

Los Angeles police said the chase started just before 9 a.m. in southeast L.A. County, where officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed law enforcement behind what appeared to be a light blue Honda Civic speeding through moderate traffic on the 5, the 605, Pacific Coast Highway, the 91 and the 110.

Los Angeles Police Department officers stopped chasing the driver before the California Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit near Fullerton.

At around 9:50 a.m., the driver was traveling on the westbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower before crossing into Compton.

The pursuit continued into the South Bay area at about 10 a.m.

At 10:11 a.m., the driver apparently held a book out the window as he traveled at a slower speed on Pacific Coast Highway.

About 1 1/2 hours into the pursuit, officers remained close behind as the suspect drove through surface streets in Long Beach and Compton, where a big rig blocked the roadway.

The driver soon exited his vehicle wearing some sort of dark-colored uniform with what appeared to be a badge on his left chest and a patch on his right upper sleeve. He was taken into custody.

Authorities did not provide any information about the suspect, and further details weren’t immediately available.