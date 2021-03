Thousands of young students who have spent the last year learning from home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic finally arrived to their first day of in-person classes on Monday, making the Long Beach Unified School District the largest in the state to welcome students back to classrooms.

School district officials said 14,000 students in transitional kindergarten through fifth grade were welcomed back to their classrooms on Monday on a hybrid schedule. Under this type of model, students will spend about 2.5 hours at school each day, five days a week. The remainder of each school day will be finished at home where students will complete their studies on an independent schedule.