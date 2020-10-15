Officers responding to trespassing shoot and injure armed woman at Winnetka hotel room: LAPD

Los Angeles Police Department officers responding to reports of a trespasser shot and injured an armed woman at a Winnetka hotel room early Thursday morning, officials said.

The officers were called to the hotel in the 20100 block of Vanowen Street around 2:30 a.m. and were directed to one of the rooms.

“The door opened, and there was a female inside of the room, armed with a handgun. At that point, there was an officer-involved shooting,” LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar told KTLA.

The woman was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital suffering from a wound that wasn’t life-threatening, Aguilar said. She was listed in stable condition.

It’s unclear what prompted officers to open fire. The detective said “there’s nothing here that leads us to believe that she actually fired at the officers, or fired the gun at all.”

Investigators will interview the officers and review body-worn camera footage of the incident.

The woman will be booked into custody after she is released from the hospital, but the charges she could face may vary based on what investigators find, Aguilar said.

Authorities did not provide the woman’s name or age, and it’s unclear whether she was alone in the hotel room when officers arrived and opened fire.

LAPD said a handgun has been recovered at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a large police response at a Best Western hotel that was closed off with police tape.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.