Officers search for 2nd possible suspect after police shooting in Anaheim

Police are searching for a second possible suspect after officers opened fire, striking a man also described as a suspect, in Anaheim Monday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 100 block of North Syracuse Street shortly before 6 a.m., Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Shane Carringer said.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting but one man was hospitalized in unknown condition after being shot by police Carringer said.

It was unclear how many officers opened fire on the man.

Following the shooting, authorities continued to search the area for another possible suspect, Carringer said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed officers staged on various street corners just after 7 a.m.

There was no word on what either of the two were suspected of doing.

